Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery including a gold ring worth £24,000 and a Rolex watch has been stolen from a house in Stroud.

Burglars broke in to the home on Minchinhampton Common between 8am on 27 June and 9pm on 28 June and stole other items including a diamond ring worth more than £3,000 and five gold necklaces.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Among the items stolen were a silver service set, a silver cruet set, a silver sweet dish, five gold necklaces, three pearl necklaces and a platinum diamond Rolex watch.

"They also took two rings – a diamond cluster ring, valued at £3,350, and a gold 18ct diamond ring, with three stones, valued at more than £24,000.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who may have relevant dashcam footage.

"Contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident number 521 of 28 June."