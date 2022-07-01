Motorists are being warned to expect severe delays across the South West next week as a mass fuel protest is planned on the region's roads.

The M4, M5 and M32 are all expected to be targeted - as well as both of the Severn bridges across to Wales.

Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol Airport have both issued warnings, urging people to allow extra time for their journeys.

The fuel protests on Monday (4 July) are part of a nationwide campaign about the soaring cost of fuel.

Where are fuel protests planned on Monday 4 July?

There are fuel protests planned across the UK, with motorways expected to be targeted from around 7am.

In the South West, the roads expected to be impacted are:

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge - in both directions from around 7am

M48 Severn Bridge - in both directions

M5/M4/M32 - northbound from Bridgwater at about 8.30am, before impacting on the M4 eastbound and M32 inbound

Shepton Mallet - potential protest at Tesco forecourt from approximately 10.30am

The slow-moving roadblock on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury interchange is likely to head east towards Bristol via the M4 and M32.

From there, there is a possibility the same protest could be carried out along the same route towards Somerset.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: “Working alongside Gwent Police, we are engaging with the various organisers of these protests.

“People have a right to peaceful protest and liaison teams from both Gwent and Avon and Somerset have been working to understand campaigners’ plans so public safety is maintained and to reduce disruption to others.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways and main roads during the busiest times of the day.

"We advise motorists consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”

Bristol Airport has also issued a statement on the protests, saying the M5 between Bridgwater and Almondsbury is likely to be particularly affected.

"Please allow extra time if travelling to or from the airport and keep up-to-date with your local news," the airport added.