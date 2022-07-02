Devon and Cornwall Police have revealed that 385 people failed a roadside breath test for alcohol and that 61 people were arrested for driving whilst under the influence across the region last summer.

The figures were released as part of the police force's drink and drug drive summer campaign.

The campaign runs throughout July and August of this year and it encourages people to plan how they will get home if they are expecting to drink alcohol.

During this period police say they will be proactively patrolling the roads across the region to ensure those who get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs are dealt with.

Road Casualty Reduction Officer, Sergeant Owen Messenger, from Alliance Roads Policing, said: "Unfortunately all too often our officers see the devastating consequences of people driving or using motorcycles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"If you are caught drink or drug driving, you face time in jail, a ban from driving, an unlimited fine or you could potentially lose your job – and that's the best-case scenario. If you crash your vehicle, you risk seriously injuring yourself or others, leaving you with that regret forever.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez said: "Drink driving is completely unacceptable – it puts the driver, passengers and innocent members of the public at substantial risk."