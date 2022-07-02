Play Brightcove video

Watch Lisa-Marie Walters talk to ITV News West Country

A Kate Bush tribute act from Bristol has described how her bookings have sky-rocketed since the artist's song featured on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

Running Up That Hill was first released in 1985, but has had a global resurgence in popularity after featuring in the hit sci-fi series.

English singer-songwriter Kate Bush has now broken the record for the longest time taken for a single to reach number one, after she landed in the top spot 37 years later.

Not only has it provided a boost for the singer herself, but also for tribute act Lisa-Marie Walters, who says business has never been better since she began performing as the star in 2019.

Kate Bush in 1979 Credit: PA images

“It’s been bonkers", she told ITV News West Country.

"It's just been absolutely crazy. It’s wonderful, it’s great for Kate and it’s wonderful that her music is getting out there again.

“We’ve had lots of radio interviews and a little spot on the other news programmes so yeah it’s just been crazy."

Lisa-Marie Walters says she is actually a fan of the sci-fi series, and had heard a rumour that Kate Bush was going to be featured on the latest episodes.

"It was a friend actually that reached out actually and said there was a rumour that Kate Bush was going to be featured quite poignantly – it’s the word that she used", she said.

"She was really excited and there was also a little bit of a kind of teaser because Winona Ryder wore a Kate Bush badge to the premiere so all of her fans were like ‘what’s that about? Why’s Winona Ryder wearing a Kate Bush badge?’”

Lisa-Marie says Running Up That Hill, along with Wuthering Heights, has quickly turned into her most requested song.

“It’s definitely one of the most popular, it always has been so we’ve always played it," she said.

“I think it’s timeless but I think a lot of Kate’s music is timeless and she doesn’t even have a particular genre that she goes and follows.

"It’s also that tribal beat in it I think that resonates with a lot of people."