Photos released of two men wanted in connection with serious Swindon assault

Wiltshire Police have released photographs of two men they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into an assault in Swindon.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on 15 May in Canal Walk, in the town centre.

A group of around eight people subjected two men, in their 20s and 30s, to what police describe as a 'sustained assault'.

Three images of one of the men police are hoping to idenitfy. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Three images of the second man that police want to speak to in connection with the assault. Credit: Wiltshire Police

So far six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, all aged between 15 and 18. All have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the two men in the photographs to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220050150. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.