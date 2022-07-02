Police issue photo appeal after sexual assault in Newquay

Police investigating a sexual assault in Newquay have issued a photograph of a person they would like to identify, saying he might be able to help them with their enquiries.

The incident took place on 23 June at approximately 4am on Fore Street, between Sailors nightclub and the Londis store.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the male pictured, or has any information, to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/046715/22.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.