The Cornwall beaches where dogs are now banned for the summer

Restrictions have been introduced at dozens of Cornish beaches ahead of the busy summer tourist season

Dogs are now banned from a number of popular beaches in Cornwall ahead of the busy summer season.

Restrictions were re-introduced on more than a dozen beaches in the county from Friday (1 July) and will run until 31 August.

Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place which put restrictions on when dogs can go on beaches.

The restrictions are in force from 10am to 6pm every day.

The penalty for breaching a PSPO can be a maximum of £1,000 although, in most cases, the council will use its discretion to issue a fixed penalty notice of £100 to anyone who commits an offence.

Here is the list of beaches where restrictions run from July 1 to August 31 from 10am to 6pm:

  • Cadgwith Cove

  • Castle Beach, Falmouth

  • Cawsand Beach

  • Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

  • Church Cove, Gunwalloe

  • Harveys Towans to Godrevy Point, Hayle

  • Housel Bay

  • Kennack Sands Beach

  • Kynance Cove

  • Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

  • Long Rock level crossing to Marazion

  • Perranuthnoe

  • Poldhu Beach, Mullion

  • Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

  • Porthcurno Beach

  • Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

  • Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

  • Porthleven West

  • Porthpean Beach, St Austell

  • Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

  • Portreath Beach, including the harbour

  • Praa Sands

  • Readmoney Cove, Fowey

  • St George’s Well, Padstow

  • St Ives Harbour Beach

  • Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

  • Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

  • Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

  • Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

For Cornwall beaches which have Blue Flag status the restrictions came into force in May and run until the end of September. These restrictions again operate from 10am to 6pm each day.

The following beaches all have the longer period of restrictions for dogs:

  • Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

  • Crackington Haven

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach

  • Porth Beach

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminster Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach

  • Sennen Beach

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

And, lastly, there are some beaches which have all year round bans for dogs which are also 24 hours. Those are:

  • Carnsew Pool

  • Copperhouse Pool

  • Hayle Estuary

These restrictions only apply to those beaches which are covered by Cornwall Council’s PSPOs. Private beaches may also have their own restrictions in place which are not covered by these orders.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter