The Cornwall beaches where dogs are now banned for the summer

Dogs are now banned from a number of popular beaches in Cornwall ahead of the busy summer season.

Restrictions were re-introduced on more than a dozen beaches in the county from Friday (1 July) and will run until 31 August.

Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place which put restrictions on when dogs can go on beaches.

The restrictions are in force from 10am to 6pm every day.

The penalty for breaching a PSPO can be a maximum of £1,000 although, in most cases, the council will use its discretion to issue a fixed penalty notice of £100 to anyone who commits an offence.

Here is the list of beaches where restrictions run from July 1 to August 31 from 10am to 6pm:

Cadgwith Cove

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Cawsand Beach

Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

Church Cove, Gunwalloe

Harveys Towans to Godrevy Point, Hayle

Housel Bay

Kennack Sands Beach

Kynance Cove

Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Long Rock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldhu Beach, Mullion

Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

Porthcurno Beach

Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

Porthleven West

Porthpean Beach, St Austell

Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

Portreath Beach, including the harbour

Praa Sands

Readmoney Cove, Fowey

St George’s Well, Padstow

St Ives Harbour Beach

Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

For Cornwall beaches which have Blue Flag status the restrictions came into force in May and run until the end of September. These restrictions again operate from 10am to 6pm each day.

The following beaches all have the longer period of restrictions for dogs:

Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

Crackington Haven

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach

Porth Beach

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminster Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

And, lastly, there are some beaches which have all year round bans for dogs which are also 24 hours. Those are:

Carnsew Pool

Copperhouse Pool

Hayle Estuary

These restrictions only apply to those beaches which are covered by Cornwall Council’s PSPOs. Private beaches may also have their own restrictions in place which are not covered by these orders.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter