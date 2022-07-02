Three vehicle crash on main road in Devon causes 4 mile queues for motorists

One lane has been closed on the A30 near Okehampton after a three vehicle crash earlier this morning.

The incident took place at around 10:30 on the Eastbound carriageway of the A30 near Okehampton services.

Motorists are being warned to plan their journeys with tailbacks on the road stretching four miles.

Those involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries.

Police confirmed that the incident had been dealt with and that traffic was returning to normal in the afternoon.