Thousands turn out to celebrate Somerset Armed Forces Day

Watch Katie Rowlett's report here.

Thousands of people turned out in Somerset yesterday for the region's official celebration of the armed forces.

The event, which was free for all to attend, featured military vehicles from different eras and then performances by bands and choirs.

It was held at Vivary Park in Taunton.

The day had been cancelled in both 2020 and then again in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic but it was back and even the wet weather couldn't dampen the spirits of those who attended.