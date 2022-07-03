People have been trapped on the M5 as traffic was held in both directions after a serious police incident near Exeter.

Traffic heading in both directions was stopped and police were in attendance at the incident between J29 Exeter and J28 at Cullompton.

Pictures on social media showed people out of their cars on the carriageways after the crash at around 4:00pm.

An air ambulance was also seen landing.

Traffic at the back of queues will be turned around and diverted around the closures.