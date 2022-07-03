Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys tomorrow (Monday 4 July) as a mass protest is planned for some of the busiest roads in the West Country.

Police have warned that the M4 and the M5 could be seriously affected by the protest over the rising cost of fuel. Rows of slow-moving lorries are expected to block carriageways from around 7am.

In the South West, the roads expected to be impacted are:

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge - in both directions from around 7am

M48 Severn Bridge - in both directions

M5/M4/M32 - northbound from Bridgwater at about 8.30am, before impacting on the M4 eastbound and M32 inbound

Shepton Mallet - potential protest at Tesco forecourt from approximately 10.30am

Superintendent Paul Wigginton from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Working alongside Gwent Police, we are engaging with the various organisers of these protests.

“People have a right to peaceful protest and liaison teams from both Gwent and Avon and Somerset have been working to understand campaigners’ plans so public safety is maintained and to reduce disruption to others.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways and main roads during the busiest times of the day. We advise motorists consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”