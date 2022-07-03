Plymouth Hoe 'flashmob' recreates picture first taken 40 years ago

Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people gathered on Plymouth Hoe on Sunday to recreate a photograph from 40 years ago.

The flashmob-style event took place to honour the city's volunteers - just as it had on the same spot in July 1982.

The original picture was taken from a Devon and Cornwall Police helicopter. Credit: Plymouth Live

New technology meant the new version picture was captured by a drone camera rather than by police.

It was organised by artists Hannah Rose and Rachel Dobbs, who work together under the name 'Low Profile'.

The event was organised by artists known as 'Low Profile'. Credit: Jay Stone / LOW PROFILE

Rachel said: "Photographs like this are important to mark moments in time. Often volunteers can feel a bit fleeting and doesn't get marked in an official history, so we're really excited that this photograph will live on in different people's lives."

Larissa Milden, from Improving Lives Plymouth, said: "There are so many volunteers and organisations that do such great work in Plymouth that goes unnoticed, so it's great for that to be recognised today."