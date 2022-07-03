Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Plymouth on Saturday to voice their support for women's right to abortion.

The rally was organised after the US Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling, with organisers saying they wanted to express solidarity with American women.

Protesters marched around the Barbican area of the city. Credit: ITV News

Organiser Charlotte Holloway, a Labour councillor, said: "Plymouth has always had a historic link to the United States. We want to show our solidarity. The right to equality, the right to abortion, these rights are really hard-fought. We cannot take them for granted.

"The consequences of this ruling in the US will affect tens of millions of women. Women will die as a result of this ruling."

The march came up against some opposition from religious groups. Credit: ITV News

The march did come up against some opposition - but organisers said there is room for different viewpoints in a democratic society.

Cllr Holloway said: "Obviously everybody has a right to have their view heard. I just really hope they listen to the views here today."

In 1973 the Roe VS Wade case ruled that the constitution protected someone's individual right to have an abortion. But last week the Supreme Court overturned that right, meaning individual states are now able to ban the procedure.