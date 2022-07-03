One of the biggest shopping centres in Bristol could be completely demolished and then redeveloped to include flats, shops and restaurants under new plans.

The Galleries opened in 1991 b ut new plans show that the site could be demolished and revamped under plans unveiled by Deeley Freed and LaSalle Investment Management.

The developers blamed the current reduction in footfall and increased vacancies in the centre for the decision to 're-invigorate' the area.

They hope to convert up to 30% of the five acres of the city centre that The Galleries occupies into "high-quality public realm with new civic spaces".

Proposals in the plans include:

Restaurants

Shops

Nightlife businesses

A hotel

Affordable homes

Student accommodation

The developers said that the footfall in the shopping centre and surrounding areas is down by nearly 35% on pre-pandemic levels, they said that this made the future of the site "increasingly challenging".

A public consultation on the plans is due to start on 13 July.