Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay begins national tour from Eden Project

Play Brightcove video

It is the first day of the Queen's Baton Relay today (July 4) and it kicked off at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

It started at around 6.30am before setting off on its 2,500 mile trip around the country - ahead of its arrival at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The baton will travel the length and breadth of England, visiting 180 different communities.

It will spend two days in the South West before moving to locations such as Canterbury, Great Yarmouth, the Lake District, Blackpool Tower, as well as venues from 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

Peter Stewart, Eden Project executive director, said: “We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Eden Project on July 4 as part of its incredible journey through England this summer.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome.”

Denise Lewis hands the baton from postie Dave Hoskin on to Ollie Turrell. Credit: BPM Media

Sports presenter and former track and field athlete, Denise Lewis OBE, handed the baton over from postman Dave Hoskin on to Ollie Turrell.

Ollie, from Hayle, is described as an "amazingly inspirational person".

He decided at a young age that he would like to become an astronaut and has been putting in the work to make his dreams become a reality.

He spent three weeks on work experience at the Astronaut Training Centre in Germany with ESA and SpaceX and has been volunteering at Spaceport Cornwall.

The baton was passed by baton bearers on a zip-wire. Credit: ITV West Country

He also single handedly orchestrated a Zoom with Virgin Galactic's chief engineer and chief pilot in California, and with Spaceport America.

The baton will conclude its journey in Birmingham at the Opening Ceremony where it is returned to the Queen.

Tomorrow (July 5) the baton will pass through Stonehenge, Bath, Bristol and Cheltenham.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 runs from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August.