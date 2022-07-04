Investigation after sudden death of man in Truro

An investigation is underway following the sudden death of a man in Truro.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 3).

Police say a man was located and arrested shortly after 2.20am, before becoming unwell.

Paramedics were also called but the force said despite efforts by the emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed his family have been informed and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson said the force is fully co-operating with the IOPC's enquiries.

They added: "Devon and Cornwall Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the death of a man in Truro in the early hours of Sunday 3rd July.

"Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at around 2.20am.

"A man was subsequently located and arrested before he became unwell at the scene, where officers immediately administered emergency treatment.

"The ambulance service was also called to the incident.

"Unfortunately, despite efforts by officers and paramedics, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

"His next-of-kin have been informed.

"The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and is fully co-operating with its enquiries".