A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Gloucester.

Emergency services were called to an address in Barton area at just after 9am on Friday (1 July) where they found a man in his 50s had died.

Liam Hopson, 34, of Barton Street was charged with murder.

The 34-year-old will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later today (4 July).