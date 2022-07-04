Police appeal to find missing Bideford man

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 55-year-old man who has been reported missing from his Bideford home.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Patrick Halpin who was last seen around 8am yesterday, Sunday 3 July.

He may have travelled to the Abbotsham Cliffs and Greencliff area or the Tarka Trail.

Police are carrying out searches and enquiries to locate Mr Halpin while urging the public to look out for him and report any sightings.

Mr Halpin is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short brown/blond hair. He may be wearing shorts, black trainers and carrying a red and black backpack.

Please contact police on 999 if you see Mr Halpin or know of his whereabouts, quoting log number 707 of 03/07/22.