A broadband company has been handed a large fine after being found guilty of three offences for work carried out on a Somerset road.

Jurrasic Fibre Ltd was found guilty of blocking a dedicated cycle path and footway posing a danger and failing to install traffic management to ensure the safety of pedestrians affected by the works, particularly those with disabilities.

No-one was injured in relation to the incidents.

Somerset County Council prosecuted the company as part of its commitment to minimising disruption and keeping the public safe.

Jurassic Fibre Ltd was found guilty of three offences when the case was heard at North Somerset Magistrates on June 14, 2022.

Credit: PA

The firm admitted failing to install traffic management to ensure the safety of pedestrians, particularly those with disabilities, while carrying out works at North End, in Creech st Michael, on June 18 last year. A fine of £2,000 was issued.

It also admitted blocking a dedicated cycle path and pedestrian footway while carrying out works at Taunton Road, in Wellington, on December 1 last year. A fine of £3,000 was issued.

The third charge saw Jurassic Fibre Ltd admit working at Taunton Road without a valid permit and a fine of £3,000 was issued.

The fines against Jurassic Fibre Ltd totalled £8,000 with costs of £4,500 and a surcharge of £190.

In passing the sentence, the court accepted in mitigation Jurassic Fibre Ltd was a new company, not only to the area but to the service and operation relating to street works and ha previous good character.

It added the company carries out a large amount of work around the nation and that this particular occasion was of an isolated nature.

It was the first prosecution of the company in the county and since it has taken steps to address the failings as well as pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

broadband modem Credit: PA

A spokesperson at Jurassic Fibre said the firm admitted the infringements at the first opportunity after a review found it did not meet the standards required.

They said: "We absolutely recognise the overriding importance of meeting health and safety requirements to avoid any chance of accidents. We remain totally committed to this."

The spokesperson said the firm has since increased how many field supervisors it has and strengthened its internal health and safety team.

"We have a strong health and safety track record, including industry-leading training, robust monitoring and reporting, and clear procedures across the business and all our activities," they added.

"In Somerset alone, we operated with more than 3,000 street work permits in place last year, demonstrating the extent of the work to build an ultrafast broadband network.

“We have a good relationship with Somerset County Council and thank them for their diligence. Health and safety is, and remains, our top priority and we will be ensuring that we act on all the learnings.”