Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old deaf girl from North Somerset.

Tammy is missing from her home in the village of Congresbury, near Bristol. She was last seen at 11am on Saturday 2 July.

The teenager is described as white with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a maroon cardigan with floral embroidery (pictured above), dark blue roll-up jeans and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces. She is deaf and lip-reads.

Tammy's family say that it is out of character for her to be away from home and not in touch with family members.

They also say that she is without her necessary medication.

In a message directly to Tammy, police asked that if she sees the appeal to please get in touch, as her family are extremely worried about her.

Anyone who sees the teenager has been asked to call 999 and give reference number 5222157845, or call 101 if you know where she may be.