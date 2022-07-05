Play Brightcove video

Watch Lorraine Kelley's interview with ex-MP Neil Parish on ITV

The ex-MP for Tiverton and Honiton has claimed his wife chases him around the kitchen with scissors after he was caught watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

Neil Parish said his actions were a "moment of madness" after Lorraine Kelly opened the interview yesterday morning (Monday 4) asking him: "What were you thinking?".

Parish said: "I think there are moments of madness in your life and this was one of them and of course, one has plenty of time to regret after. I did the right thing, I apologised, and I left Parliament.

"I should have done it even quicker than I did. I think I went into denial, sort of, really. And I think I went into shock."

Neil Parish resigned after admitting to watching porn twice in the Commons.

The ex-MP also thanked his wife for supporting him, adding that she "knows what [he's] like".

He said: "My wife chases me around the kitchen with scissors saying 'snipper snap'. And we all know what bit of my anatomy she's talking about."

It comes as Boris Johnson remains under pressure about what exactly he knew regarding allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Ministers publicly defended the Prime Minister over the weekend and into Monday, stressing that Mr Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Mr Pincher.

Former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings alleged that Mr Johnson had referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” long before appointing him in February.

The MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire quit as Tory deputy chief whip after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London this week.

Boris Johnson is dealing with a string of Tory MPs alleged to have taken part in sexual misdemeanours.

A month before Parish resigned, then-Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. In both cases, the Conservatives lost the ensuing by-elections.

A third unnamed Tory MP has been told by whips to stay away from Parliament after being arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences.

