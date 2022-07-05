A man has been left with broken ribs and an injured jaw after being attacked by a dog and falling from his horse.

Bethany Cathrae and her husband TJ were out for a ride when a dog broke free from its harness and sunk its teeth into the horses as well as TJ while the owner allegedly stood by and watched.

The couple from Nanpean have been told by police that in order to prosecute, they need witnesses, so she hopes that by sharing the terrifying ordeal people will come forward.

She said: “On Thursday we went for a ride down the Camel Trail. We boxed the horses up and took them down there. We’d been out an hour and a half and were 10 minutes from getting back at the Wadebridge end of the trail.

“We passed a woman holding a dog who looked like she was struggling a bit. We gave them a wide berth and carried on as the dog kept barking. We got past them and then heard her call out ‘sorry’.

“I looked down and could see the dog had broken out of the harness and was launching itself at us."

The Camel Trail Credit: @lovecornwalluk

Bethany described how the dog bit TJ’s face and repeatedly hung off his legs after he fell from the horse, tearing his clothes to pieces in the process.

She added: “I was just screaming my head off as the dog kept coming back again and again. Eventually a lady on a bike got her bike between the horses and the dog and the dog must have got knackered and turned and left.

“The woman didn’t do anything apart from just standing there crying and saying that the dog doesn’t like people. She gave us her phone number but isn’t answering. If the dog doesn’t like people and animals it shouldn’t be out on a public trail.”

The injuries to the horse Credit: BPM Media

Bethany’s horses were left with cuts from the bites, but have been checked by a vet and won't suffer any lasting injuries. But they are 'subdued and quiet' after being left shaken by the attack.

TJ went to hospital following the incident and has been left with broken ribs, a swollen stomach and a jaw injury. He has had to take painkillers and have time off work.Anyone who witnessed the incident should email this address and contact details will then be passed on to Bethany.