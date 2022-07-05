Exeter's 'failing' bus service has announced major timetable changes including the reduction of some services, new routes and the loss of the city's newly-launched night bus.

After being declared 'not fit for purpose' by the city's highways committee, Stagecoach says the new plan is down to changes in people's travel patterns over the past two years.

The bus service has come under vast criticism from dissatisfied passengers since the pandemic.

Cancellations and reduced timetables have been blamed on a lack of drivers and a drop in passengers compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Devon County Council heard in April that it would only receive £14m towards bus improvements as part of the government’s ‘bus back better’ programme – less than half the amount it originally bid for.

On July 4, Stagecoach unveiled plans for what it calls a 'more sustainable bus network' to attract greater passenger numbers over the long term.

The changes were developed in consultation with Devon County Council. Credit: BPM Media

The changes in Exeter were developed in consultation with Devon County Council and will be effective from July 21.

What are the timetable changes?

Exeter Park and Ride services timing changes

Redesigned connections from the city centre to Exminster and Pinhoe/Science Park, affecting routes B/2B, L and K

Enhancement to services between Exeter and Cranbrook, with a redesigned service for journeys onto Honiton and Axminster, affecting routes 4/4A/4B. Changes will also take place beyond Seaton on and route 9A

Simplified services between Tiverton/Cullompton and Exeter, affecting routes 1/1A/1C

Exeter Night Buses will be withdrawn. It was operating overnight on Fridays and Saturdays but now Devon County Council be looking at the feasibility of an alternative solution

Some minor changes to the location of stand departures at Exeter Bus Station. Departures from Stands 2, 5 and 12 remain unchanged. The B1/B2 will no longer serve the bus station towards Exminster and will go via high street in both directions

A frequency change to Route 56 connecting the city centre to Exeter Airport

Stagecoach South West managing director Mike Watson said: “We have designed a new core package of services to provide a sustainable bus network now, so that we can grow services over the long term.

"In addition to this, with the current nationwide shortage of bus drivers, we need to concentrate our resource on the services where demand is greatest to ensure that vital journeys and connections are maintained and to provide a network that best meets the changing needs of the communities we serve.

“Buses remain fundamental to daily life in Britain. Looking ahead, they are also critical to helping achieve a green economic recovery, tackling climate change, ensuring cleaner air, and supporting connected communities.

“We will be working together with national and local government to attract more people out of their cars and onto more sustainable public transport.

"The more people who switch to bus, the stronger our networks will be. It can generate vital investment for more electric vehicles, helps keep fares low and ultimately will help us to expand the bus network to meet new demand.”

Check the Stagecoach website for further details on the timetable changes.