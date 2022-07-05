Tributes paid to 'happy' and 'loveable' Exeter woman who has died aged 26

The woman who inspired a snake made out of colourful stones to be created in an Exeter park has died at just 26 years old.

Annie Pyne had the rare degenerative Niemann-Pick disease.

During her life, Annie's loved-ones painted pebbles and stones to hide, with a Facebook page then documenting where in the world the stones ended up.

Two years ago, to mark Annie's 25th birthday, a snake made out of colourful stones was placed in Heavitree Pleasure Ground.

At the weekend Kim, who created the Annie’s Stones Facebook Page, announced Annie's death.

Annie Pyne has died at the age of 26

She said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Annie Pyne passed away peacefully last week, with her devoted parents at her side.

“Anyone who knew Annie would know how happy and loveable she was. Annie was adored by many and she will be missed by so many people.

“Annie’s Stones was created for Annie to see how far her stones travelled… and she has had pleasure seeing them travel to lots of different parts of the world, which has been amazing. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” she added.

Niemann-Pick also posted a tribute to Annie Pyne, saying: “Annie has been a very special part of our community for many years, brightening our lives with her wide and beautiful smile, enthusiasm and excitement for life, and determination to enjoy and create wonderful memories despite living with Niemann-Pick.

“We feel blessed to have known Annie and send our heartfelt sympathies to all those who knew and loved Annie, especially her devoted family and many close friends. Annie touched many hearts and will be greatly missed.”

Annie was one of only 140 known people in the country to have Niemann-Pick disease, and it is estimated there are just 2,000 families affected worldwide.

The ‘snake’ of stones in Heavitree brought much pleasure to Annie, whose face lit up when she visited the park back in 2020 to see all the stones which were laid out to mark her birthday.

The stones not only brought joy to Annie and those who were involved in painting, hiding and finding the stones, they also raised awareness of the rare degenerative disease.