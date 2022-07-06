Police have released CCTV of a missing teenager as officers grow "increasingly concerned" about her welfare.

Tammy, who is deaf, disappeared from Congresbury and was last seen heading towards Cardiff.

The force said officers are increasingly concerned for the 16-year-old's wellbeing - as she does not have the medication she takes regularly.

Tammy was last seen on Saturday (2 July) and police are now appealing directly to her to get in touch.

The force has released CCTV image of the missing teenager as they step up efforts to find her.

She is shown in the picture, waiting at Yatton station yesterday morning. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

She is shown in the picture, waiting at Yatton station at around 11.30am yesterday (5 July).

She got on the 11.38am train heading to Cardiff via Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester.

Tammy is pictured wearing a floral-embroidered maroon cardigan, dark blue roll-up jeans, and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces, but is believed to have changed into a black top or jacket.

She is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is deaf and she lip-reads.

Detective Inspector Tristan Hawkes said: “It’s out of character for Tammy to be away from home and not in touch with her family.

"We are increasingly concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing as she is not believed to have access to the medication she regular takes, which could impact on her health and require her to need treatment.

"Tammy, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know you are safe."

Anyone who sees Tammy is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222157845. Or if you know where she may be, call 101 and use the same reference.