A fresh image of the suspect in a serious stabbing in Cornwall has been released one year on from the frenzied knife attack.

On Tuesday 6 July last year, a man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times outside a convenience store in Mount Charles, Victoria Road.

The victim was so badly hurt he had to be airlifted to hospital. He suffered internal injuries which will leave him with lifelong issues.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the attack had " the hallmarks of organised crime" and one year on from the incident they are now re-appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Steve Moorcroft said police were called at around 7.20pm that night.

“A man aged in his early 40s sustained several life-threatening stab wounds in a frenzied knife attack and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in a critical condition," he added.

“An extensive investigation was launched to identify the suspect, who cycled to and from the scene of the crime via Woodland Road and Victoria Road.

“We believe the attack had the hallmarks of organised criminality.

“Detectives carried out extensive house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and searches as part of the investigation - tracing several witnesses - and our enquiries continue.

“The victim has made a good recovery considering the veracity of the attack, but still suffers from movement problems and some internal injuries that will be a lifelong issue.

“This attack has understandably had a significant effect on him and we continue to work to bring the culprit to justice.

“We are asking for the public’s help and for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/056730/21.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling freephone 0800 555111.