A key road in Wiltshire has been closed after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.

The A36 has been closed this morning (6 July) between the A338 Salisbury and A27 Whiteparish.

In a post on Facebook, Salisbury Police said: "We were called to the collision at approximately 3.30am this morning.

"A man has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital in Southampton.

"The road closure is likely to be in place for several hours. Drivers are urged to follow the diversions."

National Highways says the road is not expected to reopen until around 6pm.

The following diversion route is in place southbound:

- Travel northbound on the A36 (Churchill Way East)

- At St Mark's Roundabout take the 4th exit on to the A30

- Travel along the A30 through Lopcombe Corner, Chattis Hill to Stocksbridge

- At the roundabout with the A3057, take the 2nd exit on to the A3057

- Immediately turn right on to the A3057 and continue on this road to Romsey

- Take the A27 through Shootash and Cowesfield Green and rejoin the A36 at Whiteparish

If you're travelling northbound, follow the above route but in reverse.