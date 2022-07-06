Bristol's Clean Air Zone will officially start at the end of November this year.

The zone was originally due to come into force in October 2021 but has been repeatedly delayed.

When will Bristol's Clean Air Zone come into force?

Bristol's Clean Air Zone will begin on November 28, 2022.

In a statement, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "After lots of technical work and lengthy negotiations with the government, Bristol's clean air zone will start operating later this year on November 28."

Who will have to pay to drive in Bristol's Clean Air Zone?

More than 71% of cars which drive throughBristol will meet the zone's emission standards, according to the council.

Older and more polluting vehicles will be charged. You can use the government's registration checker to see if your vehicle will be impacted by Bristol's Clean Air Zone.

Mr Rees said the council will also operate exemptions for those visiting hospitals, blue badge holders and people working in the zone earning less than £27,000 a year.

How much will Bristol's Clean Air Zone cost drivers?

Private petrol and diesel cars, taxis and light goods vehicles will be charged £9 a day to enter the zone. Heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches will be charged £100 to enter the zone.

The charges will apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.