A puppy initially spent bought in lockdown has now spent 416 days in an RSPCA shelter in Cornwall.

Bailey, a collie, has been in the care of the charity's Cornwall branch since May last year.

He was initially bought in lockdown and has not had the early socialisation required to give him the confidence needed to be comfortable out and about in the real world.

The RSPCA says he would benefit from an adult only home in a quiet rural area with people that have experience of collies and their breed traits.

"Bailey will need the time and patience from his new family to help continue with his reward based training to overcome some of his worries," they said.

"The outside world has lots of things a collie can find exciting, worrying or needing to be herded."