A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A419 in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway just after 8pm yesterday evening (July 6).

The crash happened between Blunsdon and Castle Eaton on the A419. Both the north and southbound carriageways remain closed.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "The motorcyclist, a local man in his 40s, sadly died at the scene.

"His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by a specialist officer. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"The A419 currently remains closed while the incident continues to be dealt with and collision investigators carry out enquiries.

"We’d like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to police."

Anyone with information can contact Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 322 of 06/07. Alternatively you can contact the team direct on SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk