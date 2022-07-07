Detective sacked after being caught drink-driving in Cornwall

A detective constable caught drink-driving has been dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police.

DC Daniel Arnold faced allegations that he breached the standards of professional conduct - and a misconduct panel found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

On 16 September 2021, the officer appeared at Bodmin Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and was fined.

The incident occurred while he was off duty and the officer was suspended following the incident.

Following the three-day public hearing, the panel concluded that DC Arnold had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.

Man being breathalised Credit: PA

The panel decided that the officer would be dismissed without notice.

Head of professional standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell said: “We expect our officers to uphold the standards of professional behaviour at all times, while on and off duty.

“His behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the panel was that the officer should be dismissed without notice.”