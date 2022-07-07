Bristol Pride is returning in full this weekend for the first time since 2019.

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Bristol annual calendar.

Bristol Pride is already in full swing with LGBTQ+ focused events springing up all over the city.

From circus nights to dog shows and gaming events - there is something for everybody to get involved with in the lead up to the south west's biggest pride parade and festival.

In 2019, more than 40,000 people attended Pride Day.

This year, organisers are expecting more people than ever before to take part in the festivities on Saturday 9 July.

The huge parade is set to wind through the city centre with the festival ending up on The Downs.

The event will include multiple stages featuring some of the biggest names in live music entertainment, as well as emerging talent such as community groups in Bristol and local artists.

From lineups, to bag policies and bus services, we have put together a guide with everything you need to know about the event.

The Pride Parade March will take place on July 9. Credit: BPM Media

What time is the Pride Parade starting?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pride march across the UK and the parade is one of the main events of the festival.

Anyone can take part in the Pride Parade, although larger companies and groups that empower the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to register to signpost their commitment.

Bristol Pride's walking parade will be vehicle and float-free due to health and safety as well as the nature of the route.

The parade will gather at Castle park from 10am and will depart at 10:45am.

The route is step-free and approximately two miles long.

It takes around an hour to complete.

Those with restricted mobility or wheelchair users have been advised the loop around Cabot Circus may be difficult due to a steep incline up Union Street.

This can be minimised by carrying along Newgate and joining the parade again at the end of Wine Street for the final section towards the Amphitheatre.

Anyone can take part in the Pride Parade. Credit: Bristol Pride

Do I need a wristband?

Bristol Pride remains a donation-only event meaning it is free and accessible to everyone.

But for £7 you can buy a Pride Day support wristband. This includes:

Faster entry to the festival via dedicated entry gate lane

Money off at Pride Bars

Free Travel on Pride Day with First Bus [Bristol Zone]

Free travel on the Pride Day shuttle service

Discounts or freebies with food traders on Pride Day

Discounted 6 O’clock Gin and tonic from Undershed at Watershed the whole of Pride Weekend

Discounted journeys with Bristol Ferry on Pride Day

Other wristband packages have already sold out although some tickets to the Pride after-parties on Saturday remain available.

What is the Bristol Pride line-up?

Headlining Pride Day will be Canadian performer Carly Rae Jepsen.

There are more than 100 acts across five stages running from midday to 9.30pm.

The acts include Priyanka, the winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, band Katrina and the Waves, Alexandra Burke, and drag queen Mary Max.

Bristol Pride has also teamed up with Thekla, Gaydio and Queenschilling to bring back the silent disco.

Carly Rae Jepsen will be headlining Pride Day 2022 in Bristol. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The food and drink on offer at Bristol Pride

Pride Day will feature a range of onsite food options to suit all diets and appetites, from burgers to vegan cuisine.

This year's festival also includes a brand new craft bar for pints and a cocktail bar.

The key thing to know about this year is that the event on The Downs in card only.

If you do not have a bank card you can bring cash and exchange it for a temporary card that you can use.

These are the food stalls that will be available on the day:

Amore Pizza

Burger Joint

Desy Thai

Duck Shed

Greek Wraps

Guildable Manor

Loaded Fries

Mr Roast Potato

Nawa Kitchen

Olives & Stuff

Platelas

Sausage Fest

Unstabled

Free drinking water will be available throughout the day.

How can I get to the festival via public transport?

People are encouraged to take the bus wherever possible. There are free rides on First Bus with a supporter's wristband and a shuttle bus between Millennium Square at The Downs.

Those travelling from the city centre can board the 1, 2, 3, or 4 First Bus services from College Green (P1) or The Cenotaph in the City centre (C10) throughout the day to get to The Downs.

The same services can also be taken from outside the Clifton Down Shopping Centre for those who opt to take the train to Clifton Down Station.

A dedicated shuttle bus will also operate throughout Pride Day, sponsored by the University of Bristol, between Millennium Square and The Downs.

The shuttle will start at 11.30am, and will run through to 7.30pm.

Although buses will be available all day, services are expected to be extremely bus and therefore attendees are asked to travel on foot wherever possible.

The event on The Downs is card only this year. Credit: Bristol Pride

Where can I park my vehicle?

People are advised to avoid travelling to and from the festival by car.

Car parks are expected to be extremely busy, but NCP car parks have released information about booking a space ahead of time.

There are five car parks - Prince Street, Queen Charlotte Street, Rupert Street, Nelson Street, and Broadmead, in the city centre to choose between. All of which are open to pre-booking.

To find out more information, visit the NCP website here.

What is the bag policy?

Bag searches will be in place at the festival to ensure maximum security throughout the event.

People are asked not to bring a bag at all unless absolutely necessary.

Soft drinks are allowed, but must be in sealed bottles, and no glass is allowed on site.

No alcohol is allowed into the festival, but the purchase of a supporter wristband offers discounts at every bar onsite.

As usual, there is a zero tolerance drugs policy. All drugs found will be treated with normal enforcement laws, police will be called, and those in possession will be ejected from the site.

Visit the Bristol Pride website for further information.