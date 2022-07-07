Warning: Contains distressing images

A 12-year-old girl from Devon has suffered horrific burns over her face and body after an aerosol can exploded.

Maddie Paddon's family say they feared for her life following the accident in Bickington, North Devon, on Friday 1 July.

They claim a teenage boy threw an aerosol can into a fire, which caused it to explode in Maddie's face.

She is now being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital, with her mum Leanne Paddon at her bedside.

Maddie's aunt, Amy Paddon, has now shared photographs of her niece's injuries in a bid to spread awareness of how a "careless teenager's decision" can have devastating consequences.

Maddie is being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital. Credit: BPM Media

The family say the incident happened as Maddie walked towards a lit fire which had been started by a 14-year-old boy.

The same boy then allegedly threw a discarded aerosol paint can from a nearby building site on to the fire.

Amy now wants people to realise the dangers of exploding aerosols, asking people to share photos of her niece even though they are distressing.

She said: "Maddie is currently in Bristol hospital and will be for a long while yet. Police enquiries are on going.

"This careless act by someone she saw as a friend has resulted in her body being burnt.

"Recovery is going to be tough and her life has been put on pause.

"My sister is sat by her bedside leaving her disabled 16-year-old son with our parents and her life has also been put on pause."

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are aware of an incident where a teenager in North Devon sustained serious burns after an aerosol was thrown onto a fire on Friday 1 July.

"This person remains in hospital for treatment.

"This matter was reported to police on Tuesday 5 July and our enquiries continue in relation to this matter.”