Two men have been arrested following a police chase involving dogs, a police helicopter and specialist officers.

Pictures shared by the force showed snippets of the pursuit which resulted in a car ending up in a ditch.

At around 10.30pm last night (July 6) police were called with a report of men making threats with weapons in the Forest Green area of Nailsworth.

The men left the scene before officers arrived, but police tracked their vehicle and took chase when the men failed to stop.

The pursuit was joined by the dogs team as well as the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The suspects drove on to a field before running off. Police dogs tracked their scent, and found one of the men laid down in the field and the other hidden by a hedgerow.

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

A 23-year-old man, of no known address, was arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. They both remain in police custody.