New skatepark in Cornwall torn out because it is too loud

A skatepark in Cornwall is being torn down less than a year after it was installed amid high noise levels.

The Bull Engine Skate Park, in St Blazey, is being dismantled this week - sparking anger from those who use it.

Cornwall Council has said the noise caused by the skate park when in use is outside of permitted levels and so it must be removed.

Laura Parfitt, a grandmother of one child who uses the skate park, said: "There is no justification for removing it in such an underhand way."

An area of the park is fenced off Credit: BPM Media

She is calling on people to rally together and ensure the park is saved in some capacity.

She added: "What we find so underhand is that the council has removed this without any forewarning or discussion. The first we knew was when someone approached the workman who were dismantling the equipment and was told that the council had ordered its removal as apparently there had been a petition to Steve Double MP about the noise.

"This park was only fully refurbished and completed for the kids within the past 12 months - and now the council has removed it without any discussion with the very people it was installed for."

Funding was secured for the refurbishment of the skate park nearly two years after the original was stripped out. It is now being torn out less than a year after its unveiling.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Since installation of the skate park earlier in the year at Bull Engine park the council has been monitoring the noise associated with the new skate ramps.

The skate park is in The Burrows in St Blazey Credit: BPM Media

"Action has been taken during June to reduce the decibel levels associated with the usage but unfortunately even after the mitigation work was undertaken the recordings are still found to be outside the permitted levels and are deemed to be creating a statutory nuisance.

"This has required the council no choice but to remove the equipment and the council has instructed the contractor to remove the skate equipment from site and will be working with divisional member, Councillor Pauline Giles, to see seek alternative options for the Bull Engine site which provide community use and comply with permitted noise levels.

"We acknowledge that this is an inconvenience to skaters who use this facility, but Cornwall Council must comply with the legislation associated with Statutory Nuisance as defined in the Environmental Protection Act 1990."