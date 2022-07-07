Wiltshire Police vows to improve after report finds it 'inadequate'

The Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police has released a statement vowing to improve the force after it was found to be 'inadequate' and 'requiring improvement' in a government inspection.

The force, alongside Gloucestershire Constabulary, was reviewed by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Now though Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said that he remained resolute in the force's effort to improve.

“I recognise this is a significantly concerning report," he said.

"My responsibility as Chief Constable is to deliver a local policing service that the people of Wiltshire expect, pay for and deserve. I remain resolute in our effort to improve.

“I acknowledge the findings from HMICFRS and accept the recommendations outlined in their report - we take the concerns raised very seriously and we are already taking prompt and comprehensive action to address these.

“Whilst we have been working hard to drive improvements in our service to our communities, we will be relentless in our focus on accelerating our work to do what is needed to improve our service.

"We fully accept that we need to move quickly to make improvements in some critical areas and we will turn the inspection feedback into tangible activity that you will see.

“There is no doubt that the very real and relevant challenges such as the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, the impact of the global Covid pandemic and other challenges facing policing.

"Such as recruitment, experience gaps across parts of our workforce resulting from the national accelerated recruitment programme of police officers (Uplift), the increasing complexity of policing demand and local demand on partners - have all had an impact upon our ability to provide consistently strong local service delivery.

“But all that said, we know what we need to do and we know where we need to improve. We will have a relentless focus on making the necessary improvements.”