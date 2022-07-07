A woman and two children have been injured in a serious crash near Newquay Airport.

The head-on crash happened on Bell Lane near to the airport entrance at around 6.55pm last night (5 July).

The incident involved a dark green Vauxhall Insignia and a black BMW 1 Series.

All three occupants of the BMW were taken to Treliske Hospital.

The driver - a woman in her 40s from Newquay - suffered multiple serious injuries. A young girl sustained a serious shoulder injury and a teenage girl had minor injuries.

The male driver of the Vauxhall was uninjured.

A local man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and drink driving.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for four hours while officers from the roads policing team carried out an investigation of the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also asked to get in touch.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 708 of 05/07/22.