Alexandra Burke has cancelled her performance at Bristol Pride this weekend after giving birth.

The X Factor winner was due to perform at the event on Saturday 9 July, but welcomed her first baby boyfriend Darren Randolph earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram, the X Factor winner said: "Welcome to the world our little grape.

"We already love you more than words can say."

In a statement, Bristol Pride said: "A huge congratulations to Alexandra Burke from us all.

"We are however, sorry to say she will not be able to perform with us this Saturday.

"Quiches Lorraine and Soroya Marchelle are also unable to perform on Saturday due to reasons outside our control. Sum Ting Wong will now be performing on the Cabaret Stage."

Bristol Pride will return to the city this weekend, with a march planned in the centre for the first time since 2019.

A day of music and entertainment will then be held on the Downs, with singer Carly Rae Jepsen set to headline.

Other acts on the line-up include RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada winner Priyanka, Bright Light Bright Light and Scissor Sister’s Ana Matronic who is headlining the Official After Party.

