A dozen baby ferrets found in a cat carrier under a bush in a Cornish town have been re-homed.

The ferrets, who have since been found new owners through animal rescue centres, were dumped in Hayle and left without food or water on a hot July day.

Luckily the RSPCA took them into their care, but the animals were among 102 reports of cruelty in Cornwall last summer.

The RSPCA receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month, but in the summer calls rise to 134,000 a month, or three every minute.

Reports of cruelty also soar to 7,600 each month - a heartbreaking 245 every day.

file image of a ferret Credit: PA

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “We are a nation of animal lovers and no one wants to think of an animal being cruelly treated but sadly the reality is that every day animals are victims of deliberate cruelty and thankfully the RSPCA is there to help them.

“There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months. The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse. Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence. Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.”

The RSPCA received 1,081,018 calls to its Cruelty Line in 2021 and these included reports of:

1,094 killings or nearly three animals killed a day

632 mutilations or 12 animals brutally mutilated every week

7,857 beatings which equates to one animal beaten every hour

38,087 abandonments which equates to more than 100 animals callously abandoned every day

Dermot added: “These figures are shocking and deeply upsetting and show why we need your help to save those animals who need us the most now more than ever. As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help.”