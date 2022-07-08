A convicted kidnapper and rapist who has been on the run for more than a month could be using the South West Coastal Path.

Sean Phipps was convicted of kidnap and rape in 2002 and was in HMP Leyhill, an open prison in South Gloucestershire.

But the 51-year-old failed to return to the prison on 1 June after being allowed out on day release.

Phipps - who has also gone by the surnames Cawthray, Goldthorpe and Perry - is about 6ft2ins tall.

Avon and Somerset Police say he may have changed his appearance since the photos above were taken.

People are being urged to call 999 straight away if they see him.

Police say he could still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he is known to walk or hitch-hike long distances and to steal bikes for transport.

CCTV shows Phipps in Bristol shopping centre

Play Brightcove video

Detectives are following up a number of sightings after previous appeals, but are also investigating the possibility that he may be using the South West Coast Path and could have reached Somerset, Devon, Dorset or Cornwall.

They say he will rough sleep, camp out in rural areas or sleep in disused buildings. He may also approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work and forage for food in bins or crops.

Phipps has previously handed himself in to police when wanted.

If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999 and give the call-handler reference number 5222130002.

If you have any information about where he could be - however small - or to report a past sighting (since June 1) please call 101 or use this dedicated online form to send a message straight to detectives.