An 86-year-old farmer from Yeovil is celebrating after hitting his first hole in one.

John Raymont, who is fondly known as 'Uncle John', has been a member of Yeovil Golf Club for more than 50 years. In that time has never hit a hole in one – until yesterday that is.

He was not aware of his achievement at first.

"I was absolutely surprised as I don't have as good eyesight as I used to," he said.

'Uncle John' initially had no idea that he had hit a hole in one because his eyesight is not as good as it was. Credit: PA

"It was a bit of luck. I'm quite elated as I'm not a good enough golfer to get a result like this."

John is not the oldest person ever to get a hole in one. The PGA (Professional Golfers Association) says that record is held by Gus Andreone from Florida, who hit an ace at the age of 103.

John was playing Yeovil Golf Club’s Newton Course with his nephew Philip Raymont and friends Andy Case and Rupert Cox on Thursday 7 July at the time.

Rupert Cox said: "John stood on the first tee with the green below some 150 yards away and gave his ball an almighty whack.

Amateur golfers Rupert Cox, Andy Case, Uncle John Raymont and nephew, Phil Raymont. Credit: Rupert Cox

"As the ball landed three yards short of the green, we witnessed John’s ball roll up toward the flag and disappear into the hole – much to the amazement of John who could not believe his luck."

John, who has been a farmer on the edge of Yeovil all his life and has no intention of retiring, says he will continue his efforts on the golf course in the time he has left - although he does not expect to repeat his lucky shot.