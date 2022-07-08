A "happy go lucky" man has died in hospital following an incident in Devizes at the weekend.

Wiltshire Police have launched a murder investigation after 44-year-old Wayne Sheppard died in hospital this morning (8 July).

In a short statement, his family said he died peacefully at Great Western Hospital.

"He was such a lovely son and father and always a happy go lucky bloke," they said.

"He always helped out other people and he will be missed by us all.”

Wiltshire Police say Mr Sheppard was taken to hospital on Saturday night (2 July) following a suspected assault.

Darren Fell, 39 and of Hewitt Court, New Park Court, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates' Court earlier this week charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with this incident.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Salisbury Crown Court on August 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Wayne at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time - we have specialist officers in place to support them.

“I have now declared this as a murder investigation, which I understand will no doubt cause concern amongst the tight-knit community within Devizes."

He went on to reassure residents there is no wider risk to the public, saying police are conducting "extremely thorough enquiries" as part of their investigation.

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Hewitt Court, New Park Street should call police on 101 and quote 54220069022.

Detectives particularly want to hear from anyone with dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.