Number of hospital patients with Covid in Cornwall doubles within week

Cornwall's main hospital is preparing for the next peak of Covid as the number of patients with the virus doubled within a week.

The number of people in hospital at Treliske with Covid went from 20 to over 40 in the most recent seven day period.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust (RCHT) Chief Executive Steve Williamson said other health settings had seen a marked increase.

"There are two main scenarios being considered nationally and here in Cornwall. Potentially we could see a peak in the next three to four weeks that could be 70 to 80 inpatients with covid in Royal Cornwall Hospital," he said.

“However, that could continue and we may not see a peak until later in the summer and that could be the same level as we saw in March and April this year."

Robin Jones, chief operating officer at RCHT, said that the hospital was preparing a dedicated 'red ward' which would be used for covid patients and that a second ward would also be made available.

All staff and visitors at healthcare settings in Cornwall are now required to wear masks at all times in hospital buildings. It comes as it was revealed there was a sharp increase in the number of staff testing positive for the virus.

Story credit - LDRS