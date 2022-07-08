A pest controller said they were called to one of the easiest jobs possible in the industry this week after making an unusual discovery.

Advance Pest Control Bristol were given the job to check out a possible mouse issue in a rented property.

The tenants had gone into a cupboard to find what they thought was a mouse staring back at them.

When the professionals arrived they were told 'the mouse was in stealth mode or dead'.

But all was not as it seemed - as the mouse was in fact a tiny rubber toy.

The mouse in question Credit: Advance Pest Control Bristol

Advance Pest Control Bristol said: "Think I may possibly have just had the easiest callout ever in the history of Pest Control.

"I’ve been called into a property from the landlord as his tenants had opened an electricity fusebox cupboard to find a mouse.

"When I got there this morning the tenant advised me that the mouse was in stealth mode or dead.

"On opening the cupboard here is the mouse that I found - rubber mouse that you’d stick on the end of a pencil. #solvingpestproblems".