Multiple streets in Gloucester have been cordoned off by police after two men suffered serious injuries around a mile apart.

Officers were called to London Road at 4.55am this morning (8 July) after a man suffered facial injuries. It is believed that the man had been assaulted and he was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be assessed.

Police were later called to Gloucester Park at 5.40am as a man had sustained serious wounds to his arm and hand. He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment where he remains.

In an appeal for witnesses, a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "It is currently unknown if the two incidents are linked and officers are working to establish what happened.

Brunswick Road Credit: BPM Media

"No arrests have been made in connection with the incidents. Scene guards are currently in place whilst officers conduct enquiries.

"Investigating officers are asking anyone who was in either of the areas and has information or dashcam/CCTV footage to please get in contact."

Information can be submitted by completing an online form and quoting incident 54 of 8 July for London Road or incident 56 of 8 July for Gloucester Park.

You can also call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.