A rescue operation had to be launched in Bristol in the early hours of this morning after three climbers got into difficulty on Avon Gorge.

Three climbers got stuck on a ledge on the gorge, with four rescue teams assisting Temple Fire Station to get them to back safety.

Dramatic pictures showed the team helping the climbers on a sheer cliff face.

A statement on the Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service read: "Rope rescue specialist crews were called to Avon Gorge at 22:35 to reports of four climbers stuck on a ledge.

Three people were rescued and did not suffer any injuries Credit: Temple Fire Station

"On our arrival, firefighters found one person had self rescued, and three climbers were in need of rescuing.

"Crews used the service drone to locate the climbers. They then used rope rescue equipment to descend to the location of the climbers and bought them up to safety.

"Rope rescue crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service based in Bridgwater also attended the scene and acted as safety for our firefighters as they completed the rescue."