Somerset's cricket captain says his squad are 'desperate' to reach T20 Blast finals day for the second year in a row - and he believes they can go one better after finishing runners-up last season.

As his side gears up for Saturday night's crucial quarter-final clash with Derbyshire in front of a packed Taunton crowd, Tom Abell told ITV West Country they are better prepared than 12 months ago.

"Last year we didn't start the competition too well," he said.

"We learned a lot about our group over that campaign and just fell short, whereas this year we've been much more settled."

Somerset finished as losing finalists last year. Credit: ITV News

"We've had our fair share of success through the competition, we've been playing pretty good cricket, probably not been at our best.

"We're all very aware of what's at stake, we're obviously desperate to qualify for finals day. We've played in big games before, we just want guys to go out and play with freedom."

Head coach Jason Kerr said the squad has grown since last summer. Credit: ITV News

The Cidermen have made it to T20 Blast finals day seven times in the competition's 19-year history - but only won it once.

Head coach Jason Kerr said: "I think we've really grown, through this campaign there have been key moments in games that we have won.

"Finals day is that great occasion, but first and foremost we've got to get there."