'Talk to someone' - farmer's message after struggling with suicidal thoughts

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A farmer who had suicidal thoughts following the death of his father is urging others in the industry to talk about their mental health.

Exmoor-based farmer Oliver Edwards took over the top job of his family’s farm in the summer of 2019 after his father died.

Like many farmers, he found the job incredibly demanding but was determined to be “the rock” for those around him.

“He was the hierarchy up there and suddenly he’s fallen off the top and I’m there now,” he said.

“People say ‘oh, you’ve been left a farm, lovely’ but actually it’s kind of ‘yes and no’.

“I was really feeling down, I couldn’t see any way out except taking my own life.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

Shortly after Oliver was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy, which impacted his mental health as well as his physical health.

“My thoughts of suicide were really high up on the agenda,” he said.

“I wouldn’t go and talk to a therapist or anything like that - at least not in a farming type of world because they don’t know the same stresses that you’re under.

“I’m kind of the stable person, the rock if you see what I mean, and people should bring their worries to me rather than them worry about me.”

But Oliver says opening up about how he was feeling changed his life for the better - and he is now encouraging others to do the same.

“Talk to somebody,” he said. “If you can’t talk to your family, talk to a neighbour, or somebody in a similar position to you.

“My main thing is go and talk to another farmer, because they will know what you’re going through.”

The farming community in England experiences lower mental well-being than much of the wider population. People working in agriculture are more likely to die by suicide than the general population.

A group of influential MPs have now visited Somerset to see how farmers are being supported.

Members of the House of Commons rural affairs committee are looking at how the government is dealing with the issue.

Oliver Edwards says that talking about his problems has helped him immensely

Oliver told ITV News West Country: "We've always been known as being kind of a 'stressful but we keep it to ourselves' industry. But with the pressure with extra fuel costs, livestock costs - at the moment it is getting more and more under pressure."

Oliver features in a film produced to highlight this problem.

He said: "Talking to other people, helping other people has actually helped me. If I can help people talk about it, overcome it, because it's a really nasty disease and it's such a struggle to get out of it once you get that low."

The MPs were hosted in Taunton by Farmerados, a volunteer network which works to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture in and around Somerset. The Farmerados are inspired by the Camerados, a global movement which says the best way through tough times is to look out for each other.

Before the meeting, the chair of the committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP said: "As a farmer myself I know about some of the stresses and challenges farmers face.

"I'm looking forward to hearing directly from farmers about how we can help them better manage their mental health and what kind of support services are most effective".

