Woman spotted walking banana through Somerset town on a lead

A woman has been spotted talking a banana for a walk on a lead in Taunton town centre.

The bizarre sight was filmed by Somerset cricketer Max Waller on Thursday 7 July.

He saw the woman was nonchalantly walking the piece of fruit across Hammet Street, heading towards Fore Street.

The right hander posted the footage on Twitter saying: “Only in Taunton can you walk a banana on a lead and all seems normal!”

The post has had more than 250 likes with lots of people seeing the funny side of the situation.

One Twitter user wrote: “What’s the issue? She obviously had to split.”

Another Tweeted: “The apple didn’t want to go out obviously!”

While another user said: "Keep your eyes peeled."

It is unclear why - perhaps the woman was hoping to get a dog and was practising or, well your guess is as good as ours.

