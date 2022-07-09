Bristol Pride 22: Parade returns for the first time in three years
It is officially Pride Day, the main event on the Bristol Pride calendar.
Today (July 9) saw a fully-fledged LGBT+ celebration, after festivities began on June 25.
The parade wound through the city centre, with the main festival taking place on the Downs.
More than 40,000 people are expected to attend.
Marchers gathered at Castle Park around 10am and departed 45 minutes later. The route was step-free, approximately two miles long and took about one hour to complete.
The Bristol Pride festival itself will run from 12pm until 9.30pm and will see multiple stages featuring some of the biggest names in live music entertainment.
It is free to attend, but you can buy a wristband for £7 which will be donated to Bristol Pride and will give you access to a few extra activities.
Headlining Pride Day will be Canadian superstar Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as over 100 acts across five stages.