It is officially Pride Day, the main event on the Bristol Pride calendar.

Today (July 9) saw a fully-fledged LGBT+ celebration, after festivities began on June 25.

The parade wound through the city centre, with the main festival taking place on the Downs.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend.

Marchers gathered at Castle Park around 10am and departed 45 minutes later. The route was step-free, approximately two miles long and took about one hour to complete.

The Bristol Pride festival itself will run from 12pm until 9.30pm and will see multiple stages featuring some of the biggest names in live music entertainment.

It is free to attend, but you can buy a wristband for £7 which will be donated to Bristol Pride and will give you access to a few extra activities.

Headlining Pride Day will be Canadian superstar Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as over 100 acts across five stages.

The parade set off from Castle Park at 10.45am this morning. Credit: ITV West Country

The parade finished at Lloyd's Amphitheatre. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

The pride crossing was repainted last month for the big day. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Kimberley Bessant thanks the South Western Ambulance Service team. Credit: Kimberley Bessant

The route was step-free and approximately two miles long. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Even the city's wildlife has been getting into the Pride spirit. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Cookie proudly wearing his Pride colours. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Furry fancy dress at Bristol Pride 2022. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Gursh Singh posted on social media saying he's 'having a wonderful time' with his partner at Pride. Credit: Gursh Singh